If You're Confronted By A Mask Karen, Rand Paul Has Some Advice

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul relayed some advice for non-mask wearers who get confronted in public by hysterical, hypochondriac Karens during a Tuesday night segment of Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime." Host Jesse Watters introduced the segment with a montage of mask nazis harassing normal Americans guilty of wanting to breathe freely. "These people clearly aren't well," Watters said before bringing on the Kentucky senator. "Large swaths of America are in a Covid cult." Asked by the Fox News host how to handle such intrusions "in a respectful but normal way," Paul jokingly responded: "See, I would say bear spray...



Read More...