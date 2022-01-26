It's Not Just Illegal Aliens Our Southern Border Guards Against

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Will Biden finally secure the border amid threats from China, Russia, Islamic terror, and drugs? Back when he assumed office, resident Biden essentially implemented an open borders policy. It's been a disaster on top of his other disasters, with millions of illegal invaders flooding into the country from around the world in the middle of a pandemic. Day by day, additional threats are emerging that illustrate that he needs to change course before it's too late. In the words of former acting ICE director Tom Homan, Biden's border policies are "killing people." Under President Trump last year, there was a...



Read More...