Jim Acosta Has Thoughts About the Soviet Union

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CNN's former Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta has been trying out for the prime time slot recently vacated by disgraced former host Chris Cuomo. His "special" program has been titled "Democracy in Peril" because Georgia wants people to show an ID when they vote... or something. Last night, Jim Acosta invited columnist Molly Jong-Fast to discuss Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's first week in office. During the course of the conversation, Acosta out Acosta-ed himself with this little gem: Jim Acosta thinks that Virginia has become "a Soviet-style police state" pic.twitter.com/UmgFTyRIgR— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2022“I seem to remember Glenn...



