Kyle Rittenhouse Says He 'Never Would Have Voted for Joe Biden'

January 26, 2022   |   Tags:
In an interview Tuesday, Kyle Rittenhouse, who last year was acquitted of all charges for the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin in which he killed two men and injured a third, slammed resident Joe Biden and other critics who labeled him a racist ahead of his murder trial. Rittenhouse told host Candace Owens of The Daily Wire during an episode of "Candace" that he initially did not realize how big of a story his case would become until he saw that the members of the media were claiming that he was a racist. "I didn't realize how big the...


