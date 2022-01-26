Lawsuit: 1st Wyoming black sheriff fires deputy for racism

Wyoming’s first (b)lack sheriff last year fired a white deputy who is accused of tormenting a (b)lack subordinate for years with racist name-calling that led him to quit, a new federal lawsuit reveals. Albany County Patrol Sgt. Christian Handley once drove past and yelled a profanity and the N-word at Cpl. Jamin Johnson while Johnson and his wife and children were walking out of their home, according to one example of racism alleged in the discrimination lawsuit filed last week. “Mr. Handley later apologized for having not realized that Mr. Johnson’s family was present, as if his vile racism was...



