Man Wears Mask Into Walmart, Not Because Of COVID But Because It’s Walmart

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

REDDING, CA—Local man Terry Cleanmanson wore a surgical mask to Walmart yesterday, not because he was afraid of a deadly pandemic but because he was going to Walmart. "Something happens to the people that go there; they lose any concept of personal space...everyone's a walking biohazard. And don't get me started on cross-contamination. I once saw a gallon of milk sitting between two throw pillows—in the garden section!" wrote Cleanmanson for a Walmart Customer Experience Survey. "Walmart is a nightmare machine," he continued. "I don't know why anyone's frightened of the 'Rona when these bio-hazard zones are in every city."...



