Masks still required in NY schools today even as judge grants stay pending appeal on mask mandate ruling

January 26, 2022

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York Appellate Judge granted a stay in the state's lawsuit over the COVID-19 face mask mandate, meaning it remains in place while case is appealed -- and schools must enforce it. New York State had quickly filed an appeal after a Supreme Court judge in Nassau Count ruled that the New York's mask mandate couldn't be enforced. The mandate had been reinstituted over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases. Masks were optional Tuesday in many Nassau County school districts. Wednesday, students and staff need to wear their masks that appellate judge judge...



