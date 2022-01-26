The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Masks still required in NY schools today even as judge grants stay pending appeal on mask mandate ruling

January 26, 2022
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York Appellate Judge granted a stay in the state's lawsuit over the COVID-19 face mask mandate, meaning it remains in place while case is appealed -- and schools must enforce it. New York State had quickly filed an appeal after a Supreme Court judge in Nassau Count ruled that the New York's mask mandate couldn't be enforced. The mandate had been reinstituted over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases. Masks were optional Tuesday in many Nassau County school districts. Wednesday, students and staff need to wear their masks that appellate judge judge...


