‘Milkflation’ Fears Mount As Supply Dwindles, Dairy Group Warns

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as it replenishes the body’s supply of glucose to boost energy until lunch while providing other essential nutrients. The first meal of the day usually consists of eggs, bacon, toast, fresh-squeezed orange juice, coffee, and milk. Today, breakfast foods are becoming expensive as food inflation soars to a decade high. Earlier this week, we noted how orange juice prices are rocketing higher due to supply woes in Florida. Now consumers must prepare for ‘milkflation’. This week, a new industry report from the National Milk Producers Federation warns milk supply is falling...



