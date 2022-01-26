NatGas Futures Erupt On ‘Bombogenesis’ (Storm) Threat For Northeast

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

U.S. natural gas futures jumped as much as 6% to $4.298/MMBtu Tuesday morning as traders are concerned about the possibility of a major winter snowstorm on Friday evening into Saturday for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.We first alerted readers on Monday about the prospects of “a possible nor’easter impacting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast from Friday Night to Saturday.” Within 72 hours of the storm (today), meteorologists can start discussing potential impacts. Around 48 hours (Thursday), more accurate snowfall total estimates will be circulated on social media and mainstream media outlets. On Friday, meteorologists can pinpoint town-by-town potential impacts. So far,...



Read More...