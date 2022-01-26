Pizza Hut Is Selling its Spiciest Pizza Ever

January 26, 2022

Beginning Thursday, it's rolling out the "Spicy Lover's Pizza" for a limited time. The pie features spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperoni (classic and crispy cupped), red jalapeño peppers and a sprinkled topping custom made with herbs and crushed chili peppers. Three versions are available: double pepperoni, chicken and pineapple, and a veggie version topped with green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Prices start at $12.99 for a large. People are increasingly craving spicy food, Pizza Hut says. A third-party report from Technomic, a research firm that specializes in the food service industry, found that nearly 80% of fast...



