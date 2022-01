PROFITING FROM PROVERBS – 1/26/2022

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“As snow in summer, and as rain in harvest, so honour is not seemly for a fool. As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying, so the curse causeless shall not come. A whip for the horse, a bridle for the ass, and a rod for the fool's back” (Proverbs 26:1 KJV).



Read More...