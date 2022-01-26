Retired teacher, 66, becomes the 'world's most prolific sperm donor' after fathering 129 children…with another NINE on the way

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A retired teacher who says he is the 'world's most prolific sperm donor' has claimed to have fathered 129 children during the last nine years. Clive Jones, 66, who lives in Chaddesden, Derby, has been donating his sperm from his van for nearly ten years and says he has another nine children currently on the way. Mr Jones, who is originally from Burton, was unable to become an official sperm donor as he only started donating aged 58, while banks have an upper donor age limit of 45. But health experts have warned against his actions, saying that all donors...



