Russia shows 'every indication' of using 'military force' in Ukraine by mid-February: State Dept.

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A U.S. State Department official claimed that intelligence shows "every indication" Russia will use military force in Ukraine by mid-February. An unnamed U.S. official first told Fox News on Jan. 14 that Russia had started to prepare for a "false-flag operation" in eastern Ukraine, which would provide the pretext for an invasion. The official said that preparations would take several weeks, meaning that any invasion would likely begin by mid-February at the latest. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman reiterated those claims on Wednesday while speaking at the Yalta European Strategy Forum.



Read More...