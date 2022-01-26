Sean Payton stepping away from Saints in NFL stunner

Sean Payton has plenty of options for how he will spend next fall, but one will not be coaching the New Orleans Saints. The longtime head coach announced Tuesday that he is stepping down from his job with the Saints after 16 years at the helm, and while he isn’t ruling out coaching again, he said his plans “are not to be coaching in 2022.” “I don’t know what’s next and it kind of feels good,” Payton said Tuesday during a heartfelt press conference. “I don’t like the word retirement. … I still have a vision for doing things in...



