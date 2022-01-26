Seattle Judge releases homeless, prolific shoplifter caught stealing 70-inch TV

A homeless man is charged with burglary for trying to steal a massive flat-screen television from the downtown Seattle Target. Staff say it was the 22nd time he stole from the store in the past 3 months. The entire alleged incident was caught on surveillance footage obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. And thanks to a lenient judge, the man was released on his own personal recognizance. John Ray Lomack is a prolific offender who, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, has an extensive criminal history. A King County prosecutor argued that Lomack should be held on...



