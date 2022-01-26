Security guard dies after being assaulted inside Mesquite gym, police say

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A security guard died after a fight broke out over the weekend at a Mesquite fitness center, police said. Mesquite police were called about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the Fitness Connection in the 2000 block of Town East Boulevard, near LBJ Freeway, where the man was assaulted. The man, identified by family as 43-year-old Patrick Prejean, was taken to a hospital and later died. A family member told KDFW-TV (Channel 4) he’d been working as a security guard at the gym since last summer. Police said his cause of death has not been determined. Police said they were aware of...



Read More...