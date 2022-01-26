Son of Omicron: Watch, But Don't Worry Yet, About New Omicron Subvariant

Jan. 25, 2022 -- A new, highly contagious subvariant of Omicron has emerged, which some have begun calling “son of Omicron,” but public health officials say it's too soon to tell what kind of real threat, if any, this new strain will present.In the meantime, it's worth watching BA.2, the World Health Organization says. The subvariant has been identified across at least 40 countries, including three cases reported in Houston and several in Washington state.BA.2 accounts for only a small minority of reported cases so far, including 5% in India, 4% of those in the United Kingdom, and 2% each...



