Surgeon Who Auctioned X-Ray of Bataclan Shooting Victim as NFT Facing Legal Action

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A French surgeon is facing legal action and condemnation after auctioning an X-ray of a gunshot wound from a victim of the 2015 massacre at the Bataclan theater in Paris where 90 people were killed. The surgeon promoted the sale of the X-ray in the form of a non-fungible token on the marketplace called OpenSea. The surgeon has been identified as Emmanuel Masmejean, an orthopedic surgeon at the European Hospital Georges Pompidou in southwest Paris. Martin Hirsch, who manages Paris' public hospitals, called the incident "disgraceful," in a tweet in French, as translated by Insider, saying, "This act is contrary...



