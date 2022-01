TN UPDATE: Robby Starbuck Releases Campaign Video With Rand Paul Endorsement

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Congressional candidate Robby Starbuck has a released campaign video with Senator Rand Paul’s endorsement of him for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. “I’m endorsing Robby Starbuck because he’s one of the good guys. He’s one of the guys who really will go to Washington and do as he says,” Paul states in the video.



Read More...