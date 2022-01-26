United Airlines pilot says she's blocked from finding job or accessing 401k for refusing vaccine

I am prohibited from getting another job. I'm prohibited from accessing my 401(k),' one United pilot says. A United Airlines captain who is on unpaid leave for not complying with her company’s vaccine mandate says she has been locked out of her 401(k) and is prohibited from finding another job. "I am out on unpaid leave. I am prohibited from getting another job. I'm prohibited from accessing my 401(k). I have no medical benefits, and I'm leading the charge in this fight, so my days are consumed," United pilot Sherry Walker, co-founder of Airline Employees 4 Health Freedom, told the...



