Unvaxxed Canadians Denied Access To Walmart

January 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Monday, Quebec’s draconian new vaccine passport law for unvaccinated people went into effect. Unvaxxed people will be denied entry to big-box retailers unless they shop for food or visit the pharmacy. Even then, they will be under the supervision of an employee (to make sure they don’t buy anything else). Quebec expanded the vaccination passport to enter all businesses with surface areas larger than 16,000 sqft or more — except for groceries and pharmacies. The new measure was announced on Sunday night. Hi. As directed by the Government of Quebec, we will implement the vaccine passport at our stores...



