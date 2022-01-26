‘Why Do Good Things Happen At All?’ Asks Atheist Struggling With His Faith

January 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PORTLAND, OR—Local atheist Marcus Blaine has been wavering in his atheism recently, wondering why good things happen at all. Marcus has found himself asking why he has it so good in what should be a cold, meaningless world that doesn't care whether he suffers or not.

