Amy Schneider’s Winning Streak Ended After Being Asked To Name The Gender That Has Two X Chromosomes

January 27, 2022

BURBANK, CA—Trans woman Amy Schneider's winning streak on Jeopardy has ended. Despite holding the record for Jeopardy’s highest-earning female contestant ever, Schneider was defeated after being confounded by the clue, ‘this gender has two X chromosomes.'

Tags: ,
