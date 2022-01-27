Amy Schneider’s Winning Streak Ended After Being Asked To Name The Gender That Has Two X Chromosomes

January 27, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BURBANK, CA—Trans woman Amy Schneider's winning streak on Jeopardy has ended. Despite holding the record for Jeopardy’s highest-earning female contestant ever, Schneider was defeated after being confounded by the clue, ‘this gender has two X chromosomes.'

