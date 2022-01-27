Another Major COVID Testing Company — Which Got $186 Million From The Feds — Is Under Investigation As Complaints Pile Up

O'Hare Clinical Lab, a Chicago-based testing chain with pop-ups across the United States, is facing complaints and investigations in multiple states. Some customers told Block Club their results were delayed by weeks — or never arrived at all. But some customers told Block Club they’re still waiting on results from tests they took weeks ago. A suburban Glenview woman said she went to an O’Hare Clinical Lab testing site three times with her family in early January, taking rapid and PCR tests. The rapid tests came back negative — but they’ve yet to receive any of the PCR test results...



