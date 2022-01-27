Another video of shoplifting at Rite Aid emerges as store forced to shut

The Rite Aid at the corner of 8th Avenue and 50th Street in Hell’s Kitchen will close Feb. 8 because of the rampant pilfering, said store sources who claim thieves have ripped off more than $200,000 worth of merchandise in the past two months alone. A Post reporter followed one brazen thief at the store last week, watching him load four cases of beer into an oversize canvas bag in the back of the store and stride out without paying. A guard with the word “SECURITY” emblazoned on the back of his shirt watched the thief as he walked out,...



