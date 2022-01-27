Ben Carson slams Biden for 'abominable' identity politics on SCOTUS pick

January 27, 2022

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson blasted President Biden on Thursday for making identity politics a factor in his choice for a Supreme Court justice. Biden said Thursday that he will announce his nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer before the end of February, and that the candidate will be a Black woman. "You know, this is America," Carson said during an interview on WMAL's "The Vince Coglianese Show," a local radio show in Washington, D.C. "Many people fought and gave their lives to bring equality. And now we're reverting back to identity politics....



