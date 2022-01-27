California trans child molester, 26, gets 2 years in juvenile facility thanks to progressive DA Gascon

January 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Los Angeles County judge on Thursday ordered Hannah Tubbs, a transgender California woman, to serve two years in a juvenile facility after she pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2014 — but not before excoriating far-left District Attorney George Gascon, whose office declined to prosecute the repeat offender as an adult. Tubbs, 26, just recently pleaded guilty to molesting the girl in a woman's bathroom eight years ago when she was two weeks away from turning 18. At the time of the crime, she identified as male and went by James Tubbs. She did not identify...



Read More...