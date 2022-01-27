Fresno Parish Church Vandalized

January 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

St. Alphonsus parish in Fresno was broken into overnight earlier this month. Both the tabernacle and a Marian shrine were vandalized. Father Carlos Serrano, the pastor of St. Alphonsus, first discovered damage to the tabernacle the morning of Jan. 15. “When going through the church, he saw the other damage,” Chandler Marquez, communications director for the Diocese of Fresno, told CNA. The parish has a Marian statue behind glass, where people often come to pray. Beside the statue is a box with monetary donations for the parish made in thanksgiving. Marquez said the vandal took the box with the donations....



Read More...