Leaked video shows federal contractors flying migrants to suburban NY: 'Betraying the American people'

January 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Leaked video shows migrants being transported on secret charter flights under the cover of night from southern border states to Westchester, New York. "The government is betraying the American people," a federal contractor told a Westchester County police officer in a conversation recorded on the officer’s body camera on the tarmac of a Westchester airport on Aug. 13, 2021.



Read More...