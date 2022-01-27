LGBTQ+ supporters rally at Chambersburg’s Icefest opening

January 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Chambersburg area residents rallied in support of the LGBTQ+ community Thursday night at the opening of the borough’s largest annual event, IceFest. The rally was to show support following the repeal of the LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance by Chambersburg Borough Council. “Our LGBTQ+ neighbors are deeply hurt after losing their rights and equal protections - protections they fought so hard to get in the first place. They need a visual show of support right now, and what better opportunity than at our community’s largest festival,” said Noel Purdy, president of Franklin County Coalition for Progress. Chambersburg on Monday became the first...



