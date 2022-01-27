Los Angeles-area homeless encampment near Super Bowl site cleared after reports of fires set

A Los Angeles-area homeless encampment near the venue slated to host Super Bowl LVI was cleared out Tuesday after reports of people setting fires in the area. The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, said the encampment near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood needed to be cleared because of a fire safety issue. The venue will host the NFL's annual championship affair on Feb. 13. "Caltrans’ responsibility is to ensure the safety of the traveling public and to protect and maintain California’s highway infrastructure," a Caltrans statement said. "The department is coordinating with local partners to provide outreach and support including...



