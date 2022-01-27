MSNBC’s Wallace: Tucker Carlson’s ‘Arms and Legs Wrapped Around an American Adversary’

January 27, 2022

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on her show “Deadline” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is has his “arms and legs wrapped around an American adversary,” Russian President Vladimir Putin. On his Fox News show, Carlson said, “So at this point, NATO exists to torment Vladimir Putin. Who, whatever his many faults, has no intention of invading Western Europe. Vladimir Putin does not want Belgium He just wants to keep the western border secure. That’s why he doesn’t want Ukraine to join NATO, makes sense.”



