Neil Young Asks Artists to Join His Anti-Spotify Crusade After Joe Rogan Ultimatum Failed

January 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Left-wing rocker Neil Young is now pushing for other artists to pull their music from Spotify, calling the audio streaming service a “damaging force” that is causing “24 year old’s” to end up on “the wrong side of the truth.” Young’s call comes after Spotify said it would pull the singer’s music from its platform following his demand that the company either remove his music or blacklist Joe Rogan and his popular podcast. On Wednesday, Young continued his attacks against Spotify on his website, claiming that the company “has recently become a very damaging force,” and urged others to join...



