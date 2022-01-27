New York Nurse Whistleblower On Botched COVID Shots On Children: “Some People Got The Wrong One” (Video)
January 27, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThis information is not surprising considering that no informed consent is given to anyone that has taken the COVID experimental bio-weapon shot. It is loaded with a myriad of toxins and weaponized ingredients. Yet, one New York nurse is now blowing the whistle on the botched, or should we say planned, administration of the experimental …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments