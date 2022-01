Osteen Unable To Complete Wordle As Word Is ‘Bible’

January 27, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HOUSTON, TX—Televangelist Joel Osteen grew frustrated Thursday morning when he was unable to complete the day's Wordle puzzle because the answer was "BIBLE," a term with which he is not familiar.

