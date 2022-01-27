‘Our Future Is in Danger’: 1,000-Year-Old Order of Malta in Turmoil Amid Crunch Talks

January 27, 2022

In a turn of events described as a “direct attack” on the Order of Malta’s sovereignty, Pope Francis’ delegate refused to permit a representative of one of the order’s highest-ranking officials to attend a meeting discussing sweeping changes to the 1,000-year-old institution. The Sovereign Military Order of Malta, as it is officially known, is both a lay religious order of the Catholic Church and a subject of international law. In 2017, Pope Francis ordered reforms of both the order’s religious life and its constitution. That reform was supposed to enter a decisive stage at a Jan. 25-26 meeting in Rome,...



