Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

January 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Earlier this month, the leader of the Air Force Recruiting Service was seeing warning lights flashing for the Air and Space Forces’ 2022 goals. In an email to the command, he is seeing fewer leads on possible new recruits... Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas, Jr., commander of the Air Force Recruiting Service, told Federal News Network. “The aggregate effect of these two years of COVID is driving downward trends in our pool of qualified applicants.” So far, in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, the Air Force is meeting expectations. The service wanted to recruit 6,030 members to the active duty...



