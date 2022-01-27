Pope Urges Parents to ‘Never Condemn’ Their Gay Children

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy. Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children’s lives. Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added:...



