Report: Strong Spike In Google Searches For ‘Who Is Neil Young’

January 27, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—For some unknown reason, several outlets are reporting a strong spike in internet searches for "Who is Neil Young?" With little information about this unknown character available, and with all memory of the man's existence having been erased from America's collective memory for decades, many are still being left guessing.

