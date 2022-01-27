Sheriff: Man killed while trying to steal catalytic converter near Zebulon

January 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ZEBULON, N.C. — A 50-year-old man was found dead underneath a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter on Monday morning, according to officials with the Wake County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Larry Diehl was underneath a disabled car when the jack he was using malfunctioned and was stuck pinned underneath the car on U.S. Route 64 at Debnam Road in Zebulon. "It is unknown how long Diehl may have been under the vehicle before being discovered," officials said. The owner of the car was on her way home from work on Sunday night and had to pull over because...



Read More...