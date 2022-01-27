Surging Ticket Resale Market Suggests 49ers Fans Will outnumber Rams Fans for NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium

January 27, 2022

After combing over the ticket resale market, numbers suggest the 49ers will have more fans attending the team’s NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday against the Rams. The Los Angeles Times reported that ticket resale site Vivid Seats is estimating 65 percent of fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will be 49ers fans. The Rams and 49ers recently played in a Week 18 matchup at SoFi Stadium, in which Los Angeles had to use silent counts at home due to the crowd noise from 9ers fans. "I'm not going to lie, I've never seen so...



