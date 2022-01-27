These Devils Setting The Plandemic Narrative Call For More Censorship – Americans, The Round-Up Must Begin (Video)

“If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” -George Washington As most already know, the “plandemic” narrative has been debunked shortly after it started. Yet, it continues because most do not realize that it has survived not only from the ignorance of …



Read More...