Tucker Carlson: $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending should mean better roads, but it doesn't Because of equity, you're about to get a lot more speeding tickets

January 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Think back, you may remember Joe Biden's infrastructure bill this fall. That bill emerged from Congress in November with a price tag of $1.2 trillion dollars. That so many zeros it's hard to imagine. How much is it? It's more than the entire GDP of the Nation of Mexico, one of the world's biggest oil producers, by the way. So that's a ton of money. So for a bill that size, you would expect, well, big results. You'd certainly want better roads than they've got in Mexico. So we're getting those what are we getting exactly from that bill? Well,...



Read More...