Type 1 Diabetes Diagnoses Spiked During the Pandemic — Single-center study capturing a full year finds 57% increase in new-onset disease

January 27, 2022

Significantly more children were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with previous years, a single-institution study suggested. From March 2020 to March 2021, a total of 187 children were admitted for new onset T1D at a San Diego children's hospital, a 57% increase over the 119 children in the prior year, according to Jane Kim, MD, of the University of California San Diego, and colleagues. And for part of this pandemic period (July 2020 to February 2021), they found significantly more new diagnoses than would be predicted based on averages from the previous 5 years....



