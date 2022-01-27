UAE summons people for sharing videos of missile attack interception

Monday's strike, aimed at a base in Abu Dhabi hosting US forces, was thwarted by American-built Patriot interceptors, following an earlier deadly strike on a fuel depot. Unverified footage that circulated on social media appeared to show moving lights from anti-projectile defenses being fired into the pre-dawn sky over the UAE capital that day. The Public Prosecution said "deterrent legal measures" would be taken against those publishing such material in the UAE, which prides itself as a safe business haven and global tourist destination.



