Updated M1 and M2 figures

January 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If you are wondering when inflation will slow down, one of the first places to look is the overall money supply. There are several factors, but the easiest to understand are the M1 and M2 metrics. M1 is basically cash, and deposits. Seasonally adjusted M2 is constructed by summing savings deposits (before May 2020), small-denomination time deposits, and retail MMFs, each seasonally adjusted separately, and adding this result to seasonally adjusted M1.



