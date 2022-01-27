US warns of ‘missile or drone attacks’ in UAE travel advisory

January 27, 2022

The US State Department has added the “threat of missile or drone attacks” to a travel advisory for the United Arab Emirates, which was already on a United States list of “do not travel” destinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department added the new potential threat to its travel warning for the UAE – already at the highest, “do not travel” level – on Thursday. “Rebel groups operating in Yemen have stated an intent to attack neighboring countries, including the UAE, using missiles and drones. Recent missile and drone attacks targeted populated areas and civilian infrastructure.”



