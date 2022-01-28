The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After 2 years, growing calls to take masks off children in school

January 28, 2022   |   Tags:
Kerry Dingle is a mother of two. She thinks masks should be optional for kids in schools and child care. And that makes her feel pretty lonely in Silver Spring, Md. "As soon as you question 'Is it a good idea to put a 2-year-old in a mask all day?' you're suddenly a psychotic, anti-vax right-winger," she says. "Which really couldn't be further from the truth." Dingle says she loves vaccines and thinks everyone should have them. "And the fact that high-risk people can protect themselves with vaccines and boosters now is fantastic and means that they should do that....


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x