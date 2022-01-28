Biden Seen Looking At Paint Color Swatches To Choose Next Supreme Court Justice

January 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Earlier this week, President Biden was spotted at Home Depot using color swatches to help him choose the next Supreme Court Justice. "Hmmm... should I go with the 'Neutral Tans' or the 'Balmy Browns' Collection?" Biden said to himself. "Everything is riding on this!" Store employees report the president was looking through the color swatches for hours, only stopping to eat ice cream. Secret Service agents blocked off the aisle and refused to let other customers shop for their home projects. Biden reportedly asked an employee for help but the white man was too afraid to risk being accidentally...



