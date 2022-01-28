Black Lives Matter will not confirm who controls its $60 Million slush fund and hasn’t reported to IRS

Several charity auditors have expressed concern over how Black Lives Matter’s $60 million in donations was managed after it emerged that some people announced as the organization’s leaders never actually took on the position, and no one seemed to know who handled the finances. Tax documents for the BLM charity, from 2019, mention an address in Los Angeles that does not exist, and the remaining two directors were unable to provide information – with one even removing BLM associations from his social media accounts after being approached by the Washington Examiner. BLM has yet to submit its 2020 tax return,...



